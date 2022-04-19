ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022
World

Russia’s war in Ukraine to blame for worsening global food insecurity: Yellen

Reuters 19 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: Russia’s war in Ukraine has worsened the “already dire” food insecurity situation facing the world, with price and supply shocks adding to global inflationary pressures, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a high-level panel on Tuesday.

Even before the war, over 800 million people - or 10% of the global population - were suffering from chronic food insecurity, Yellen said, citing early estimates showing that higher food prices alone could push at least 10 million more people worldwide into poverty.

Yellen told the panel that countries should avoid export restrictions that could further increase prices, while acting to support vulnerable populations and smallholder farmers.

IMF sees UK growth slowing to weakest in G7 next year

“I want to be clear: Russia’s actions are responsible for this,” Yellen said, adding that the United States was working urgently with partners and allies to “help mitigate the effects of Russia’s reckless war on the world’s most vulnerable.”

Russia calls its actions a “special military operation.”

Yellen underscored Washington’s commitment to authorizing essential humanitarian and ensuring the availability of food and agricultural commodities to benefit people around the world, even as it continued escalating its sanctions and other economic measures against Russia.

She said it was also critical to strengthen longer-term resilience, and called on the international financial institutions to help mitigate the global fertilizer shortage and smooth supply chain disruptions for food and critical supplies.

She said they could increase investments in agricultural capacity and resilience to boost domestic food production.

Janet Yellen food insecurity Russian military Russian troops Russian invasion

