ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ferrari launches 296 GTS convertible hybrid model

Reuters 19 Apr, 2022

MILAN: Ferrari unveiled on Tuesday the new 296 GTS convertible, its fourth plug-in hybrid model, as the luxury sportscar maker pushes ahead with its electrification strategy.

It follows Ferrari’s previous three hybrid models that went into full series production – the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version, called SF90 Spider, in 2020 and last year’s 296 GTB.

The 296 GTS is a convertible version, fitted with a retractable hard top, of the existing 296 GTB, a luxury car which sells for around 300,000 euros ($324,000).

The two cars share most relevant features, including a 6-cylinder (V6) mid-rear turbo engine coupled with a 122 KW electric motor for a total of 830 horse power, and 25 km of silent electric-only power.

Ferrari and Qualcomm team up for tech projects for road, racing cars

Its top speed exceeds 330 km/h, Ferrari said.

Deliveries of the new model will start from Europe in early 2023 and the price will be confirmed in due course.

So far Ferrari road cars have been normally powered by V8 or more powerful V12 engines but the company is increasingly reducing the share of highly polluting V12-fitted cars in its production.

Another new model is planned for release in the coming months, the much awaited Purosangue (Thoroughbred). That will be Ferrari’s first ever sport utility vehicle (SUV) and bring the company into a lucrative segment where direct rivals such as Volkswagen’s Lamborghini are already present.

“I’m confident (the Purosangue) will exceed our customers’ expectations,” Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said last week.

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Australian Grand Prix

A tech industry veteran, Vigna took charge of Ferrari last September, with a task to take a brand synonymous with roaring combustion engines, into the new era of silent and cleaner electric mobility.

As part of this Ferrari has already promised its first full-electric model in 2025, while Vigna has already said the company would seek technology partnerships.

More details of Ferrari’s electrification strategy are expected on June 16, when Vigna will present his first comprehensive business plan.

Ferrari hybrid models GTS convertible

Comments

1000 characters

Ferrari launches 296 GTS convertible hybrid model

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announces to disband PMDA

Back-to-back: Rupee registers massive loss against US dollar

PBC urges PM to revive IMF programme, withdraw fuel subsidy

PM wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss national security matters

Power generation cost up 66% YoY in March

Israel strikes Gaza after alleged rocket attack as Jerusalem tensions spike

Another round: Pakistan’s Abhi raises $17mn in Series A funding

Russia says carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine

After range-bound session, KSE-100 ends with 206-point fall

Read more stories