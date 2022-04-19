ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former world champ Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

AFP Updated 19 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Former world champion boxer Amir Khan has revealed he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday.

Khan, 35, said he and his wife Faryal were safe after the incident, in which he had a watch stolen after being confronted by two men with a gun.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton," the British fighter tweeted.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we're both safe."

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 21:15 on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton.

"A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing. There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

"Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests. An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries."

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook in a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

Amir Khan boxer Amir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Former world champ Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

Back-to-back: Rupee registers massive loss against US dollar

PBC urges PM to revive IMF programme, withdraw fuel subsidy

PM wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

Power generation cost up 66% YoY in March

Six killed in blasts at Shia school in Afghan capital

Another round: Pakistan’s Abhi raises $17mn in Series A funding

After range-bound session, KSE-100 ends with 206-point fall

OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian output

LNG procurement plan for FY2022-23 finalised

PML-N govt can resolve energy crisis: Miftah

Read more stories