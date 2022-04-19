Mengal warns of parting ways with govt

QUETTA: The chairperson of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, on Monday warned allies of parting ways with the government.

BNP chairperson said on his twitter account that they cannot stick to the thought of working with the ruling government, considering such incidents.

He was referring to the recent incident in which six people were critically injured simply for protesting peacefully. He shared that BNP has walked out of the National Assembly on Monday. The genocide of Baloch continues till this day. Mengal while questioning the action that led to the mentioned incident exclaimed were those the steps for confidence building?

Could Balochistan’s problem be sorted out with violence? he asked. While further talking about it, he said their priority is Balochistan and its people. He clearly stated that they will make no compromises when it comes to it.

“How can we be part of this government when such incidents take place? Are these confidence building measures? Is violence going to solve Balochistan’s problem? Our priority is Balochistan and it’s people and I want to categorically state that there will be no COMPROMISE,” tweeted Akhtar Mengal.