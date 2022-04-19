Arrival of Sikh pilgrims: Security of Lahore put on high-alert

LAHORE: Acting Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Shehzada Sultan has said that the security of the provincial capital has been put on high-alert upon the arrival of Sikh yatrees in the city.

“We are providing foolproof security to all the Sikh pilgrims, who arrived in Pakistan earlier this month to perform their religious rites,” the CCPO said, adding that security of all holy places of Sikh community has also been put on high-alert.

He said they had deployed over 250 police officers, including one SP, five SDPOs, five SHOs, 18 upper-subordinates and 18 lady constables, for the security of Sikh pilgrims. He said he has directed the senior police officers to ensure special security arrangements for ‘Samadhi’ of Ranjit Singh and deploy snipers on the rooftops of ‘Gurduwaras’. He added that help desks have also been set up with the assistance of Punjab Auqaf Department.

