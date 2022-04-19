ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Shahzad Ali Malik made UBG chief

19 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Veteran trade leader and recipient of civil award Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Civil) Shahzad Ali Malik on Monday was appointed as central chairman United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in place of his elder brother Iftikhar Ali Malik, who stepped down due to health reasons.

Iftikhar Ali Malik submitted his resignation twice to group core committee expressing his inability to continue to hold this prestigious office due to his deteriorating health condition which was ultimately accepted on Monday and committee after thorough discussion unanimously appointed Shahzad Malik and wished him success in the days to come for working closely with all chambers and trade associations to promote business activities besides help addressing the genuine grievances being confronted by the business community.

However Iftikhar Malik said he will continue to hold the office of President SAARC Chamber till the expiry of two years term ending in June 2022.

SM Muneer patron-in-chief UBG eulogising the meritorious and remarkable selfless services rendered by Iftikhar Ali Malik said that he is one of the seasoned and man of integrity trade leader who never ever availed single penny perks, traveling and lodging expenses during his whole life even as president FPCCI, LCCI and SAARC Chamber during all domestic and foreign visits.

Shahzad Malik CEO Guard Agricultural Research, former president Lahore Chamber and chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) was awarded civil award in 2013 in recognition of his life long research for introduction of first-ever hybrid rice seed in Pakistan for bumper rice crop. He is also among the top rice exporter.

