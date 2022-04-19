ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Apr 19, 2022
Pakistan

Court seeks report from SHO on Elahi’s plea

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday sought report from the SHO Qilla Gujjar Singh police station on a petition of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi by April 25 seeking registration of an FIR of alleged torture on him during the election of Chief Minister Punjab on the behest of newly-elected leader of the house in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

Earlier, the counsel of Pervez Elahi argued that the police refused to lodge a case on application of the petitioner. Ch Pervez Elahi alleged in his application that he was a joint candidate of the PML-Q and PTI for the post of the Chief Minister Punjab. He said Hamza organized the attack on the MPAs in connivance with his private assailants. He said the Chief Secretary Punjab, the Inspector General of Punjab Police and the Deputy Commissioner were also involved in the organized attacked at the behest of Hamza Shehbaz.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the police to register a case against the culprits involved in attack on the speaker and other MPAs of PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

