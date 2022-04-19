ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Apr 19, 2022
HFP grants scholarships to 204 students

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Hamdard Foundation Pakistan (HFP) provided financial assistance to 204 bright and deserving students of underprivileged families under Shaheed-e-Pakistan Hakim Mohammed Said Memorial Scholarship programme in an auspicious event held at Hamdard Corporate Head Office.

Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Information and Labour, graced the occasion as chief guest. Mrs. Sadia Rashid President HFP, Syed Muhammad Arsalan Director Hamdard Foundation and students in large number also attended the event.

Saeed Ghani said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said had sown a seed of Hamdard Pakistan which today has become a tenacious tree. Hamdard has been serving the nation in the fields of education and health. He said that Hamdard Pakistan serves the people; today’s event is proof of this.

Mrs. Sadia Rashid advised students to value time, and follow the footsteps of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, who strictly followed this principle. “We all should go to bed on time and get up early in the morning. By this you will have plenty of time to study and also your health will improve. Do not use smartphones, excessively”, she advised the students.

Later, the chief guest and Mrs. Sadia Rashid distributed cheques to students. This year more than 10 million rupees of scholarships have been provided to the bright and deserving students from all over Pakistan. This includes 153 students of all 26 matriculation boards. They received Rs25000 each, while 51 intermediate students from all over the country received Rs50000 each.

All of these students have been showing excellent educational performance.

Parents and students in large numbers attended the event and thanked Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, especially Mrs. Sadia Rashid for her continuous support and encouragement.

