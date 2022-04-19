‘Applicants provided govt jobs on Ombudsman’s orders’

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, applicants belonging to different districts of the province have been provided regular government jobs under Rules of the Punjab Civil Servants 1974.

While giving details in a statement issued on Monday, the spokesman for the Office of Ombudsman Punjab said that junior clerk jobs in grade-11 have been provided to Abu Bakar Amjad and Mubeen Fatima of Narowal, Muhammad Mohsin Zafar and Yasir Ali of Vehari, Amna Rafique of Toba Tek Singh, Usama Waqas of Faisalabad and Ahsan Javed of Okara in different provincial departments on the orders of ombudsman office against their applications submitted for the said purpose.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman office on separate applications, Mary Emanuel Masih of Lahore, Muhammad Sohaib Asghar of Sahiwal, Waqar Ahmed of Vehari, and Tabinda Mehtab of Mianwali have also been given lab attendant jobs in government bodies, the spokesman added and continued that Muhammad Abid of Faisalabad and Munawar Ahmed of Vehari have been recruited as baildar while Muhammad Imran of Muzaffargarh is provided tube-well driver job in irrigation department after the involvement of ombudsman office.

The spokesman further stated that Muhammad Sikandar of Sheikhupura has been recruited as a driver while Muhammad Washal, Muhammad Shahnawaz and Muhammad Aslam of Faisalabad, Rashid Jamil and Muhammad Asif of Vehari, Asiya Siddique of TT Singh, Fazeelat Batool of Jhang and Abrar Latif of Sialkot have been hired as naib qasid in provincial departments.

