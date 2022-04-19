Traffic mess witnessed on roads before Iftar

ISLAMABAD: Traffic jams just prior to Iftar have become a matter of serious concern for motorists where a number of vehicles are found trapped in long tailbacks at the major points on roads across the country which leads to fatal road accidents.

Traffic snarls are a frequent sight at various busy roads of cities especially before iftar as a majority of the motorists chose a particular time to leave for their homes, this resulted in a traffic mess, said a report aired by a private news channel.

Motorists and commuters, who were witnessed, stuck up on roads for more than two to three hours have complained that due to reckless driving, wrong parking and encroachment on roads the traffic mess often leads to fatal road accidents and flow of traffic is disrupted.

A female commuter commented that I have spent one hour to reach home which is normally covered in twenty minutes in wake of massive traffic jam. “Citizens need to change a caring attitude for ourselves and for others in this very special period,” said a motorist.

The majority of accidents happen in the last minute rush hours before Iftar due to reckless driving and traffic jams, said another citizen.

Commuters also appealed to the authority concerned to take notice of the situation and remove encroachments to ease the traffic flow as traffic police personnel had failed to manage the traffic load despite adequate strength.

A traffic warden said that under the traffic plan, all out efforts would be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main arteries mainly before ‘Iftar’. He advised all the drivers to follow traffic rules and drive safely to avoid endangering their lives and that of others.

The police will do everything possible to make the roads safe during the fasting month, he added.