Uncertainty keeps buyers away from cotton market

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained dull while the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Punjab and Sindh is in between Rs 18000 to Rs 21,000 per maund.

He told that due to political unrest in the country local trading of cotton could not be restored while a bullish trend prevails in the international cotton market. It is expected that cotton production may decline due to a shortage of canal water and an increase in the temperature.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 290 per kg.

