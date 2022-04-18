ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Punjab Governor seeks report on violence in Punjab Assembly

INP 18 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday condemned ruckus in the Punjab Assembly during the election of Chief Minister Punjab and sought a report from the secretary regarding the violent incidents.

The governor sought report from the assembly secretariat while directing them to clarify four questions in this regard. The governor Punjab asked if the deputy speaker conducted the assembly proceedings from rostrum or from the gallery, if Parvez Elahi was tortured in the assembly hall, and if police entered the assembly hall.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema also directed the secretary of the assembly to provide footages of the assembly. The sources said that the governor has asked the secretary to submit the report by 12:00 noon today (Monday).

Newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has also announced his plan to hold an inquiry into the Punjab Assembly brawl in which the lawmakers attacked deputy speaker and Pervaiz Elahi today.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Hamza Shahbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties boycotted the session after a ruckus which saw police enter the house.

Hamza Shehbaz, while speaking on the floor after being elected as the new Punjab CM, said that police entered the Punjab Assembly today which was not a good tradition. He added that police would have arrived inside the assembly if the deputy speaker is tortured. Hamza said that he wanted to congratulate the police officials for their role today.

