Six injured as passenger van overturns in Kot Room

RAJANPUR: At least six persons were injured in a mishap as a passenger van overturned after it collided with another van near Akhlaaq Petrol pump in the jurisdiction of Kot Room Police Station on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an overloaded local passenger van was heading towards Rajanpur from Kot Room and when it reached near Akhlaaq Petrol pump, it overturned after hitting with another van coming from the opposite side.

As result, both drivers from both sides named Muhammad Yaar and Muhammad Rafaqat sustained serious injuries, while other injured were identified as Muhammad luqmaan, Muhammad Raees, Muhammad Amjed and Tariq Ahmed.