Parents of HIV-positive kids protest at Ratodero

PPI 18 Apr, 2022

RATODERO: Parents of HIV-infected children held a protest demonstration in front of Ratodero Press Club here on Sunday, demanding proper treatment facilities of their children.

While talking to newsmen protesters including Imtiaz Ali Jalbani, Ghulam Muhammad and others said that their innocent children suffering from HIV/ AIDS are being ill-treated as they are just given substandard medicines. They alleged that influential people are being supplied with quality medicines but the poor kids are given low quality drugs, which is discrimination.

They regretted that since the past seven months no ration and treatment fund have been given for which millions of rupees were allocated by the government, adding we were given only two instalments. They said out of the endowment fund first instalment of Rs2000 was given and then second instalment of Rs3000 was handed over to the parents.

They said three years have already passed but the government’s announcements for the ailing children have so far proved to be hollow slogans.

They claimed that the lives of so many ailing children are at stake.

They demanded payment of Rs 25000 and proper medical treatment facilities for the HIV infected children.

Meanwhile, Dr. Imran Akbar Arbani who first detected the outbreak of HIV among the local children in 2019 said that since December 2021 as many as 483 HIV positive cases have been detected in Ratodero.

