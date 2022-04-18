N Korean leader Kim observes missile test to enhance nuclear capabilities

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities, the North’s KCNA state news agency reported on Sunday.

The report comes amid signs North Korea could soon resume nuclear testing according to South Korean and US officials and after Kim broke a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing with a launch last month.

South Korea’s military said on Sunday it had detected two projectiles launched on Saturday from the North’s east coast towards the sea. The projectiles flew about 110 kilometres (68 miles) with an apogee of 25 kilometres and maximum speed of less than Mach 4, indicating they were short-range missiles.

The KCNA report gave no details on the launch but linked it to the North’s nuclear objectives.