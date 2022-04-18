DS Railways briefed about problems facing KP’s business community

PESHAWAR: Chairman Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Railways and Dry Port, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi called on the newly posted Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Peshawar, M. Nasir Khalili and apprised him about problems being faced by businessmen of the region, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

During the meeting Zia Sarhadi congratulated Nasir Khalili over assuming the charge of DS Railways Peshawar for second term. He expressed the hope that the posting of Nasir Khalili will augur well in resolution of problems being faced by businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially those doing Pak-Afghan Transit Trade.

Zia Sarhadi told the DS Railways that Azakhel Dry Port which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister, Imran Khan around two years ago is still not fully functional. At time of inauguration, he said the businessmen were assured that one window operation service will be provided besides other modern facilities at the new dry port and a special export cargo train will be started between Peshawar and Karachi. Businessmen were also assured that new cargo train will provide maximum support to importers and exporters of KP. The train will also transport goods of Afghan transit trade, reconditioned vehicles, raw material for industry and other items between port city of Karachi and Peshawar. However, he said, the decision was not implemented yet after passage of almost two years and needed special consideration for provision of services announced at time of inauguration..

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also President of Frontier Custom Agents Association, added that for the last 22 years export cargo train from Peshawar Cantt Railway station is not operating. He said that huge export potentials, because of being blessed with natural resources included minerals, gemstones, marble, furniture, handicraft, carpet, match sticks, honey. All these exportable items are being transported through trucks instead of cargo trains which should ply between Peshawar and Karachi.

He added that custom clearance of all these goods are made by agents in Karachi and are exported through different shipping agents, rendering more than 250 custom clearing agents in Peshawar and KP as jobless. He said if these goods are booked through train at Azakhel dry port, the revenue in shape of different duties and other taxes would have been earned by KP government which is now shifted to Sindh. While Pakistan Railway is also deprived of huge earnings which it can make through providing transportation services for export cargo good and Afghan Transit trade, Zia opined.

He said existing dry port at Azakhel is lacking necessary facilities and export goods are lying in open sky, posing threat of damage which can incur huge losses to businessmen.

