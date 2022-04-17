Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Islamabad: The Afghan Taliban interim government on Saturday warned Pakistan of “bad consequences” in case of any future airstrike inside Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid issued this ‘warning’ in a statement over the Twitter following Kabul summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Saturday to lodge its protest with Pakistan over the alleged airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemns Pakistan’s attacks on refugees in Khost and Kunar,” he tweeted.

In an open warning, the Taliban spokesperson stated: “The IEA calls on the Pakistani side not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues and not repeat the same mistake again otherwise it will have bad consequences.”

He, however, stated that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.

