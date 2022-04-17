ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Action against those who attacked deputy speaker of PA likely: Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the assault by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) members on deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly flew in the face of a court decision, as it was clearly aimed at halting the election of the chief minister of Punjab.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House here, she said the court had ordered that a leader of the provincial assembly be held on Saturday. Therefore, strict action would be taken against those involved in the attack as per law.

Ms Aurangzeb said the government planned to devise a comprehensive media-friendly policy in consultation with all the media houses to resolve the problems being faced by the community of journalists.

While talking about the resignations tendered by dozens of National Assembly members, the PML-N spokesperson described the trend as an “inappropriate” one. She said the deputy speaker of National Assembly, who was himself facing a no confidence motion, could not accept the resignation letters.

She was of the view that the PTI members of National Assembly have not “actually resigned”, but the matter is being used for political objectives. Criticising the installation of jammers in the press gallery of the Punjab Assembly, she called for their immediate removal.

Punjab assembly PTI Marriyum Aurangzeb PMLQ deputy speaker of PA

