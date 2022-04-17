ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Apr 17, 2022
Pakistan

76 new coronavirus cases surface in country

PPI 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan on Saturday reported no deaths due to coronavirus while the number of positive pandemic cases has risen to 1,527,151 and the countrywide death toll from the disease surged to 30,363 so far.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), 76 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. So far, 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,098 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore, 576,517 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,614 in Punjab, 219,362 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,148 in Islamabad, 43,304 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,723 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,880,235 coronavirus tests and 25,363 in the last 24 hours. 1,490,947 patients have recovered in the country whereas 211 patients are in critical condition.

SOPs COVID19 new coronavirus cases National Institute of Health (NIH)

