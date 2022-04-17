ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Rain, thunderstorm likely in western part of country

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday said that a westerly wave is likely to enter western part of the country during the night hours of April 17 that may trigger rain-wind-thunderstorm from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Barkhan from the night of April 17 (night) to April 18.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from April 18 (evening/night) to April 20

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu) from April 18 (night) to April 21.

Dust storm and drizzle are also expected in, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana and Dera Bugti on April 17 and April 18. Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and Kashmir during the forecast period.

