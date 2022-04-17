ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine could lack seeds for grain crops for years

Reuters 17 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Reduced production of crop seeds in Ukraine due to war with Russia could affect the country’s grain production for several years, a French seed industry group said on Thursday.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, is widely expected to see its harvest shrink this year as Russia’s invasion disrupts farming.

The expected decline would also include farms that grow crops to provide seeds for the following year, potentially leaving Ukrainian farmers short of seed for 2023 planting, Claude Tabel, president of French seed makers association UFS, said.

With production plans for this year already set in other countries like France, a leading supplier to Ukraine, there would be little scope to offset what could be a drop of about half of Ukraine’s seed output, he said.

“We are entering a tunnel for the next two years probably with a lot of disruption for the seed sector,” Tabel said during a news conference.

Other organisations have also warned of prolonged effects on Ukrainian grain supply as the conflict has destroyed infrastructure and stalled trade in key supplies like fuel and fertiliser. Ukrainian farmers had by end-March received about 60% of their maize seeds and 90% of sunflower seeds, UFS estimated based on a survey of its members, many of which operate in Ukraine.

France, the European Union’s biggest grain producer, usually exports about 100 million euros ($108 million) worth of crop seeds per year to Ukraine, contributing to the third of Ukraine’s seed supply that is imported, Tabel said.

Lost seed production in Ukraine would affect mainly maize and sunflower seed, he said. France’s potential to export more spring seed to Ukraine next year was also being curbed by some French farmers deciding to switch to regular crop production in view of high market prices, Didier Nury, UFS’ vice president, said.

For sunflower seed, France’s area for seed production in 2022 was now expected to be 16,000-16,500 hectares, compared with 18,000-19,000 hectares a few weeks ago, he said.

Ukraine grain crops French seed industry group Ukrainian farmers

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine could lack seeds for grain crops for years

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories