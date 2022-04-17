ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Apr 17, 2022
Pakistan

Immediate elections only solution to turmoil: governor

Recorder Report 17 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Terming immediate elections as the only solution to the current political turmoil, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said on Saturday that power should be transferred to the real representatives of people after conducting general elections.

He said this while meeting various delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here at Governor House today. The governor maintained that after boycotting the election of Prime Minister by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, this election has no status.

Governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had boycotted the election of the Prime Minister in protest, as the two major parties have been befooling the nation in the past. “It is a betrayal to the nation to place a person on the chair of Prime Minister who is on bail and billions of rupees of corruption cases are pending against him in the courts,” he said.

The governor also visited the CMH Lahore, to inquire after the health of an officer of a sensitive agency who was injured by the guards of the PML-N leader. He strongly condemned the incident and also prayed for his speedy recovery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

