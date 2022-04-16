CAREC Institute holds second annual research conference

LAHORE: The second research conference of the CAREC Institute (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) took place from April 11 to 12 in a virtual format. The event, entitled “Resilience and Economic Growth in Times of High Uncertainty in the CAREC Region”, has been organized in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The conference covered significant areas as green economy and sustainable development, current business risks and regional cooperation, agriculture, and food security.

In his welcoming speech, Director of the CAREC Institute, Syed Shakeel Shah, noted the importance of the conference for the region, its timeliness, and noted that the solutions proposed by the participants could serve as an impetus for economic recovery. The main objective of the conference is to foster research partnership and propose consolidated research-driven solutions to development challenges in the CAREC region.

This two-day virtual research conference brings together researchers and representatives of governments, international organizations, research institutes and think tanks across the CAREC region and beyond.

Today, we will begin with opening session including keynote speech which will set the ground for discussion. In addition, conference has one special session on the launch of CI first Annual Book titled Covid-19 and Potential for Economic Recovery in the CAREC Region, three thematic sessions on Green Economy and Sustainable Development, Understanding Current Business Risks and Regional Cooperation, Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security and panel discussion on Revitalizing Regional Cooperation for Green, Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery.

Iskandar Abdullayev, Deputy Director of the CAREC Institute, presented the first volume of the Yearbook of the CAREC Institute, after which the speakers made presentations highlighting the main conclusions and policy recommendations from the book.

On the first day, the conference participants concluded that CAREC members should jointly promote regional economic growth through enhanced policy coordination and practical cooperation, actively promote digitalization; and prioritize green and sustainable development in their regional cooperation.

The second day of the CAREC Institute research conference focused on exploring current business risks and regional cooperation, sustainable agriculture, and food security.

