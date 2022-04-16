ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CAREC Institute holds second annual research conference

Press Release 16 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The second research conference of the CAREC Institute (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation) took place from April 11 to 12 in a virtual format. The event, entitled “Resilience and Economic Growth in Times of High Uncertainty in the CAREC Region”, has been organized in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The conference covered significant areas as green economy and sustainable development, current business risks and regional cooperation, agriculture, and food security.

In his welcoming speech, Director of the CAREC Institute, Syed Shakeel Shah, noted the importance of the conference for the region, its timeliness, and noted that the solutions proposed by the participants could serve as an impetus for economic recovery. The main objective of the conference is to foster research partnership and propose consolidated research-driven solutions to development challenges in the CAREC region.

This two-day virtual research conference brings together researchers and representatives of governments, international organizations, research institutes and think tanks across the CAREC region and beyond.

Today, we will begin with opening session including keynote speech which will set the ground for discussion. In addition, conference has one special session on the launch of CI first Annual Book titled Covid-19 and Potential for Economic Recovery in the CAREC Region, three thematic sessions on Green Economy and Sustainable Development, Understanding Current Business Risks and Regional Cooperation, Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security and panel discussion on Revitalizing Regional Cooperation for Green, Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery.

Iskandar Abdullayev, Deputy Director of the CAREC Institute, presented the first volume of the Yearbook of the CAREC Institute, after which the speakers made presentations highlighting the main conclusions and policy recommendations from the book.

On the first day, the conference participants concluded that CAREC members should jointly promote regional economic growth through enhanced policy coordination and practical cooperation, actively promote digitalization; and prioritize green and sustainable development in their regional cooperation.

The second day of the CAREC Institute research conference focused on exploring current business risks and regional cooperation, sustainable agriculture, and food security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADB Economic growth CAREC ADBI Syed Shakeel Shah

Comments

1000 characters

CAREC Institute holds second annual research conference

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories