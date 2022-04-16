ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
PPP nominates Ahmed Mehmood for Punjab governor

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood for the office of Punjab governor, said party sources.

As per details, Ahmed Mehmood is said to be the hot favourite pick for the Punjab governorship as former information minister and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has excused himself from the post.

Kaira in his statement said that he wants to take part in the next elections which cannot be possible for him after being sworn in as governor.

Ahmed Mehmood has remained Punjab governor during the tenure of the PPP government. He is also serving the party as PPP South Punjab president. He had recently organized a large rally in Rahim Yar Khan during the countrywide long march of Bilawal Bhutto.

Besides, Mehmood has also strong influence in rest of the parts of South Punjab, which has already helped the PPP to secure seven seats from the region during 2018 general elections. It is also worth noting that Mehmood is also known as old friend of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

