Governor, Moonis discuss current political situation

LAHORE: Former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi MNA called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at Governor House here on Friday and discussed the current political situation and election of Punjab Chief Minister scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

Talking on the occasion, the governor said that PTI would fully support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

“The people are with Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always respected the institutions and fought for their independence, sovereignty and stability”, he said.

The governor further said that the historical facts of attacking the institutions by Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party in the past cannot be forgotten.

Moonis Elahi said on the occasion said that Pervaiz Elahi rendered exemplary services for the welfare of the people during his tenure as chief minister. He said that he is hopeful that Pervaiz Elahi will be elected as chief minister Punjab. We will prove our majority in the House on Saturday (today), he said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that joint opposition is united and prove their strength in the House.

He demanded that the media should be allowed to cover the CM election proceeding in the Assembly so that transparency could be ensured. Other independent observers like PILDAT and FAFEN should also be allowed to witness the proceedings, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022