ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor, Moonis discuss current political situation

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi MNA called on Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema at Governor House here on Friday and discussed the current political situation and election of Punjab Chief Minister scheduled to be held on Saturday (today).

Talking on the occasion, the governor said that PTI would fully support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

“The people are with Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has always respected the institutions and fought for their independence, sovereignty and stability”, he said.

The governor further said that the historical facts of attacking the institutions by Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party in the past cannot be forgotten.

Moonis Elahi said on the occasion said that Pervaiz Elahi rendered exemplary services for the welfare of the people during his tenure as chief minister. He said that he is hopeful that Pervaiz Elahi will be elected as chief minister Punjab. We will prove our majority in the House on Saturday (today), he said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that joint opposition is united and prove their strength in the House.

He demanded that the media should be allowed to cover the CM election proceeding in the Assembly so that transparency could be ensured. Other independent observers like PILDAT and FAFEN should also be allowed to witness the proceedings, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan political situation Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Moonis Elahi Omer Sarfraz Cheema

Comments

1000 characters

Governor, Moonis discuss current political situation

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories