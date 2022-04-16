ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MMBL signs MoU with IWCCI

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI) to promote and strengthen access to Digital Financial Solutions (DFS) for women borrowers and micro-entrepreneurs.

Promotion of financial inclusion is one of the core pillars at MMBL whereby the Bank is committed to facilitating its women borrowers by paving the path to easy, seamless, and affordable DFS offerings. With custom-designed female-centric products, MMBL is continuously striving to fulfill the financing needs of women by eliminating barriers that restrict their access to financial services. Through this MoU, access to financial credit for women entrepreneurs will be further simplified. MMBL’s collaboration with IWCCI is another step forward in endorsing multiple initiatives to establish a supportive environment for women borrowers and micro-entrepreneurs allowing them to not only build their businesses but also enhance outreach. Through tailored entrepreneurial capacity-building workshops and training programs, IWCCI will not only provide marketing opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs but also support strengthening their financial position. This alliance is dedicated to creating better opportunities for women’s financial inclusion by generating awareness about DFS including mobile wallets.

Commenting on the occasion, President & CEO- MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said: “It is a challenge for Pakistan to achieve complete financial inclusion and attain sustainable growth unless access to financial resources to the 49% of the population that comprises women, is ensured. MMBL, through its Women Inspirational Network (WIN) program, has made conscious efforts to include women borrowers and micro-entrepreneurs in the financial net. Since the program’s inception, we have up-skilled more than 500 women in urban and rural startups in financial management, and our drive to foster financial literacy spurs ever on. Through this collaboration with IWCCI, we will continue enabling women to further understand Pakistan’s digital financial ecosystem while opening more avenues for them to gain formal access to financial capital.”

President IWCCI, Naima Ansari said: “At IWCCI, we are focused on helping businesses achieve ambitions. Now it is imperative for women-owned businesses to take advantage of financial offerings for business scalability and expansion. We look forward to working with MMBL to design financial products customized to the needs of women business owners that will pave the way for their financial inclusion and growth.”

MMBL acknowledges the need to uplift Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that contribute approximately 40% to the country’s GDP. MMBL and IWCCI emphasize that up-skilling women in DFS and mobile wallets is vital to building and fostering a digital economy. MMBL, with its strategic partnerships, is dedicated to fostering financial inclusion through its diverse portfolio and skills development workshops in numerous capacities including but not limited to financial management, personal entrepreneurial competencies, and business planning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MoU signed MMBL IWCCI

Comments

1000 characters

MMBL signs MoU with IWCCI

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories