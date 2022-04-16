Italian CG visits ChildLife’s ERs

KARACHI: The Consul General of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella visited the children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and NICH in Karachi. Both the ERs have been modernized to meet international emergency care protocols by ChildLife Foundation, which continues to manage them. To date, more than four million children have received free-of-cost emergency treatment at ChildLife’s ERs across Pakistan.

Sohail Tabba, a founding trustee of ChildLife, welcomed the Consul General to the facility. He said, “We are grateful to Giurdanella for visiting the children’s Emergency Rooms in two of Karachi’s leading hospitals. His support has reaffirmed our mission of achieving a child-safe Pakistan.”

