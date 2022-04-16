KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.595 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,931. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.619 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.952 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.272 billion), Silver (PKR 1.100 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.032 billion), DJ (PKR 810.275 million), Natural Gas (PKR 554,167 million), Platinum (PKR 118.178 million), SP 500 (PKR 93.129 million), Japan Equity (PKR 24.656, million) and Copper (PKR 17.967 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 20 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 26.064 million were traded.

