ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Dubai bourse clocks fourth weekly gain; Abu Dhabi ends flat

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

Dubai’s stock market ended higher on Friday as investors remain optimistic regarding the economic development of the emirate, while the Abu Dhabi index finished flat.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.5%, buoyed by a 14.7% surge in Mashreq Bank, after its unit Oman Insurance approved cash dividends totaling 92.4 million dirhams ($25.16 million) for the financial year ended December 2021.

The Dubai index saw its fourth weekly gain.

Among other gainers, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), which debuted on Tuesday in the region’s biggest initial public offering since Saudi Aramco, advanced 4.4%.

Gulf markets end mixed, Saudi slips after 7-day rally

“DEWA’s stock has returned to the upside after some price corrections. The IPO has helped attract international investors to the market, which could benefit other listed stocks,” said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

In Abu Dhabi, the index reversed early losses to close flat.

Shares of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender, fell 1.5%.

On Thursday, the lender withdrew its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

The deal with EFG Hermes would have given the UAE’s biggest lender access to the Egyptian investment bank’s strong franchise in the Middle East and North Africa region.

ABU DHABI flat 0.4% at 9,970 DUBAI added 0.5% to 3,602

Abu Dhabi index Dubai's stock market Dubai's main share index

