ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz rejects OGRA summary, decides against increasing petrol prices

  • OGRA had earlier proposed a rate hike of as much as Rs119.88 per litre
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Apr, 2022

The government has decided against increasing petrol prices, rejecting a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) that had recommended a hike of as much as Rs119.88 per litre.

PML-N Economy

Addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the summary by OGRA was rejected by the premier.

OGRA's recommendations

Earlier, Ogra had recommended an increase of nearly Rs120 per litre (over 83%) in the price of high speed diesel with effect from April 16. It also recommended an increase of Rs83.50 per litre in the price of petrol. However, these recommendations were based on the working of advised petroleum levy (Rs30) and 17% GST.

In the case the government had decided to notify prices at existing petroleum levy (which stands at zero), and GST (also at 0%), the Ogra still recommended increasing the price of high speed diesel by Rs51.52, which would have taken the new price to Rs195.67 per litre. In the case of petrol, the price would have seen an increase of Rs21.3 that would have taken the rate to Rs171.16 per litre.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had been in internal discussions on whether to roll back fuel and power subsidies that have blown a hole in Pakistan's public finances amid a stuttering economy.

Former premier Imran Khan, who was ousted in a confidence vote, had announced the cut in petrol and electricity prices in February despite soaring global prices in a bid to win back popular support. He also announced freezing the rates till the budget announcement.

But that relief measure, estimated at Rs373 billion, stretched government finances, while also endangering an ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Many analysts commented that the subsidy on fuel, without an accompanying rise in productivity, would hamper Pakistan's economic growth vision, while others said increasing rates may lead to further inflation, which would be irreversible given pass-through costs are rarely taken back even if fuel costs come down.

IMF will question PM’s relief package

EDITORIALS The relief package

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif petroleum products

