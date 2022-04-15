ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.15%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
FNEL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.47%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.09%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
TREET 37.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.13%)
TRG 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,708 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,867 Decreased By -179.1 (-0.99%)
KSE100 46,607 Increased By 122.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,916 Increased By 16.2 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat

AFP 15 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: Russia’s setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine could lead President Vladimir Putin to resort to using a tactical or low-yield nuclear weapon, CIA director William Burns said Thursday.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far, militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” Burns said during a speech in Atlanta.

The Kremlin said it placed Russian nuclear forces on high alert shortly after the assault began February 24, but the United States has not seen “a lot of practical evidence” of actual deployments that would cause more worry, Burns added, speaking to students at Georgia Tech university.

“We’re obviously very concerned. I know President Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding a threshold in which, you know, nuclear conflict becomes possible,” said Burns.

Russia has many tactical nuclear weapons, which are less powerful than the bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

Russian military doctrine features a principle called escalate to de-escalate, which would involve launching a first strike nuclear weapon of low yield to regain the initiative if things go badly in a conventional conflict with the West.

Japan to attend G20 meet, no comment on Russia’s participation

But under this hypothesis, “NATO would intervene militarily on the ground in Ukraine in the course of this conflict, and that’s not something, as President Biden has made very clear, that’s in the cards.”

Recalling that he once served as US ambassador to Russia, Burns had very harsh words for Putin, calling him an “apostle of payback” who over the years “has stood in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition and insecurity.”

“Every day, Putin demonstrates that declining powers can be at least as disruptive as rising ones,” Burns said.

Vladimir Putin Russia NATO Atlanta Russia’s invasion of Ukraine CIA director William Burns

