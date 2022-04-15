ANL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.15%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
FNEL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.47%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.09%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
TREET 37.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.13%)
TRG 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.32%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.3 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,597 Increased By 112.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,910 Increased By 10.7 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm set for second straight weekly jump on global supply fears

Reuters Updated 15 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday, setting them on course for a second consecutive weekly jump, as concerns over tightening global edible oil supplies lingered in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 128 ringgit, or 2.04%, to 6,416 ringgit ($1,516.07) a tonne during early trade, its highest since March 14.

For the week, palm is up 8.4% so far.

Fundamentals

  • Italian confectionary giant Ferrero will stop sourcing palm oil from Sime Darby Plantation after the US customs service found the Malaysian planter used forced labour, in a reputational blow for the palm producer and for Malaysia.

  • Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that paralysed soy and grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said.

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm rises to one-month high as Argentina strike raises supply worries

  • Oil prices settled higher on Thursday as investors covered short positions ahead of the long weekend and on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Wheat Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm set for second straight weekly jump on global supply fears

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories