Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary claimed on Thursday that the director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the “interference” of a foreign power in internal affairs of Pakistan.

In a press conference, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said that “there was no mention of a “conspiracy” in the statement issued after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on March 31”.

In reaction to the DG ISPR presser, Chaudhry tweeted that “after confirmation of the threat letter once again (…) with today’s press conference (by the DG ISPR), the only way out is formation of a judicial commission to probe into the matter.”

“Who were the characters of that interference? Who met whom and where…and what was the basis for the interference? Did Shehbaz Sharif become the prime minister as a result of this foreign interference? Who were (the) local handlers? All these questions should be brought before a high-powered judicial commission in order to settle the dust,” he tweeted.

COAS is not seeking extension, will retire in November: DG ISPR

He said that the presser by the DG ISPR is the endorsement of the NSC’s statement, adding the NSC had stated that interference in Pakistan’s political matters is condemnable. “The word conspiracy was not used (in the NSC statement), now is the time a judicial commission should be set up and a probe needed to be held into the “interference” as from where this interference was originated,” he tweeted.

He said the NSC’s statement should be taken as the starting point in the investigation of the “foreign conspiracy”.

Another PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari said, “The question is who from Pakistan gave impression to the US, as claimed in quotes in the document (threat letter) that only Imran Khan made (the) decision to visit Russia. Is threatening that if Imran Khan is not removed, there would be serious repercussions and if vote of no confidence succeeds, all would be forgiven, so isn’t this a conspiracy?”

In the same breath, she questioned what the difference between foreign interference and foreign conspiracy is when the threat letter refers to success of vote of no confidence or else things would get tough for Pakistan.

“The message sent reflective of conspiracy. Glad DG ISPR has finally officially stated that the then prime minister Imran Khan’s Russia trip was undertaken after approval from all stakeholders”, she tweeted.

