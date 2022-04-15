Cheema slams propaganda against national institutions on social media

LAHORE: Slamming propaganda against the Pakistan Army and national institutions on social media, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema said on Thursday the whole nation was proud of the immense sacrifices made by the Army for the country’s defence.

He said this during a meeting with former federal minister and PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan, here at Governor House on Thursday. Various issues including the current political situation were also discussed during the meeting.

The governor maintained that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a call to PTI workers to prepare for the elections and members of all National and Provincial Assemblies should be active in their respective constituencies.

“The people should come out of their homes on the call of Imran Khan and stand with the PTI for independent Pakistan,” he said, adding: “The PTI has always strived for independence, sovereignty and stability of institutions”.

He said that action should be taken against all domestic and foreign elements involved in the campaign against the country. He said the PTI workers and all people associated with the party are patriotic citizens.

Talking on the occasion, former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan said that the people have supported Imran Khan and rejected the imported government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022