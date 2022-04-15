ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns as AJK PM

NNI 15 Apr, 2022

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has resigned from his office. The AJK PM has sent his resignation to the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed a spokesperson.

In a meeting with the PTI chief on Wednesday, Qayyum Niazi had informed Imran Khan about the facts and the alleged conspiracy being hatched against him in AJK.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi terminated five members of his cabinet over misconduct and suspicious activities.

A spokesperson for the AJK PM confirmed the development and said that those who had been terminated included Tanveer Ilyas, Abdul Majid Khan, Ali Shan, Khawaja Farooq and Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar.

They were terminated from the AJK cabinet over misconduct, corrupt practices and suspicious activities, the spokesperson said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers submitted the motion against their party’s prime minister in the AJK Assembly secretariat on April 12.

The motion was signed by 25 members of the legislative Assembly including a minister and senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has been proposed as successor. The name of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

