Maryam slams PTI chief for ‘misusing’ security institutions

Recorder Report 15 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday lashed out at former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for allegedly “misusing security institutions for his political motives”.

The PML-N vice president took to Twitter soon after the press conference by Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), saying that the time has arrived to hold the former prime minister accountable for his “lies”.

“The time has arrived to hold you [Imran Khan] accountable for each and every “lie” and for the condemnable attempts to play with the national security for the sake of sticking to the chair. Be patient and face it now. And don’t run away as usual because this nation will not let you run away now,” she asked the PTI chairman.

“Today, your “lies” have been exposed. You played a dangerous game to cling to power. You used serious forums like the NSC [National Security Committee] for a conspiracy drama. You raised a false slogan of “absolutely not” for the bases, which were never demanded. Pleaded the establishment for getting an “NRO”. Told ä “lie” that they [the establishment] had given the options,” Maryam stated in another tweet.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while responding to Imran Khan’s speech in his rally in Peshawar, alleged that the former prime minister had “committed a serious crime” which is called “attack on the Constitution and violation of the Constitution”.

“You kept 220 million people and the Constitution hostage and the punishment for which is described in Article 6 of the Constitution,” she responded to Imran Khan’s query during his address to the rally as to whether he had committed any crime.

She further stated that the courts opened at the night of April 9, so that the Constitution and the law are enforced.

“The courts opened because you “lied” to the court…The courts should be open, so that you know that the country will run under the Constitution and not on your orders and wishes. The courts opened because you have taken the Constitution and the parliament hostage,” she further responded to Khan’s speech.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

