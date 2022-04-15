ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM welcomes Sikh delegates joining Baisakhi celebrations

APP 15 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan for their joyous festival Baisakhi.

“I welcome all the Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the Punjabi festival symbolised much more than merely the start of the harvesting season.

“It is a sign of hope, renewal, and growth. Congratulations to all those celebrating this spring festival,” he said.

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Tuesday from the Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival that started on Wednesday.

Baisakhi celebrations PM Shehbaz Sharif PM welcomes Sikh delegates

Comments

1000 characters

PM welcomes Sikh delegates joining Baisakhi celebrations

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories