PML-Q challenges LHC verdict on CM’s election

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Thursday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against a decision of its single bench asking deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly to hold election for new chief minister of Punjab after restoring his authority.

The PML-Q in its petition said that the Deputy Speaker has become a party and is now supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and under the law the speaker and deputy speaker should be neutral, the petition added.

As the deputy speaker is supporting one party, the elections conducted under him can neither be fair nor transparent, the petition stated. The petition challenging the jurisdiction of the LHC said that the court cannot interfere in the parliamentary matters. The petition therefore asked the court to set aside the verdict announced by the single bench of the high court.

It may be mentioned that the Lahore High Court Chief Justice had disposed of the petitions of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, Speaker, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-N Q with direction to the Deputy Speaker to hold election of Chief Minister Punjab.

