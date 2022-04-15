ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Ogra mega scam: Cross- examination of prosecution witness completed

Recorder Report 15 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Thursday completed cross-examination of a prosecution witness in the mega corruption scam allegedly involving Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) former chairman Tauqeer Sadiq and 10 others.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case completed cross-examination of the witness, Ilyas Qamar.

The court summoned witness Farooq and adjourned the case till April 21. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Sohail Arif, and the defence counsel appeared before the court.

The other accused in the case include, Mir Kamal Farid Bijarani, Jawad Jameel, Abdul Rasheed Lond, Syed Arsalan Iqbal, Yousuf G Ansari, and Mansoor Muzaffar.

Former Ogra chief Sadiq has been accused of misuse of powers to inflict Rs82 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Sadiq is the main accused in the mega Rs82 billion scam along with three co-accused, Muzaffer Ali, member gas, Mir Kamal Farid, member finance, and Jawad Jameel, staff officer to the Ogra chairman.

In the corruption reference, the NAB has alleged that Sadiq gave undue and illegal favours to private companies and individuals causing a loss of Rs82 billion to the national exchequer.

It is further alleged that Sadiq and other co-accused in the case provided undue financial relief to private firms and individuals, and issued licenses for the CNG stations on fake or bogus documents.

