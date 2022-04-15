ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Banking hours: Progressive Group for 10am to 4pm timings during Ramazan

Recorder Report 15 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Progressive Group comprising members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has demanded the government to reduce the working hours of banks during Ramazan from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm instead of 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In a joint statement issued here on Thursday Progressive Group President Khalid Usman Senior Vice President Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Vice President Abdul Wadud Alvi EC Member LCCI, Vice President Dr Riaz Ahmadi EC Member LCCI and other leaders said the announcement of change in working hours of banks from yesterday is contrary to the ground realities.

The fact is that in Ramazan people go to bed after Sahar and prayers and the markets and bazaars only open after ten o’clock and business starts. Therefore, there is no justification for banks to open at 8 am as there will be no transactions during this period. Banks should be open from 10 am to 4 pm, while on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm, they proposed.

