University Model School: UoT VC inaugurates 1st academic session

ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
TURBAT: The inauguration ceremony of 1st academic session of University Model School was held at University of Turbat (UoT) here on Thursday.

Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat inaugurated the 1st academic session of the school by cutting the ribbon in the presence of Dr Mansoor Ahmed, UoT’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, Prof Dr Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and Business Administration, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Dean Academics, Shakeel Ahmed, Controller of Examinations, Dr Ghulam Jan, Director ORIC, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Mahnaz Bashir, Principal, University Model School, Chaker Hyder, PSO to Vice Chancellor, heads of various departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor emphasised on the importance of parent’s involvement and support towards the progress of the school and growth of their children.

He said that after showcasing excellent performance in the field of higher education at the national level, now the University of Turbat has started a new chapter and set a new benchmark for bringing about improvement in the field of elementary education as well in this region.

