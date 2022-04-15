University Model School: UoT VC inaugurates 1st academic session

TURBAT: The inauguration ceremony of 1st academic session of University Model School was held at University of Turbat (UoT) here on Thursday.

Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat inaugurated the 1st academic session of the school by cutting the ribbon in the presence of Dr Mansoor Ahmed, UoT’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, Prof Dr Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr Waseem Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and Business Administration, Dr Adeel Ahmed, Dean Academics, Shakeel Ahmed, Controller of Examinations, Dr Ghulam Jan, Director ORIC, Dr Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Mahnaz Bashir, Principal, University Model School, Chaker Hyder, PSO to Vice Chancellor, heads of various departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor emphasised on the importance of parent’s involvement and support towards the progress of the school and growth of their children.

He said that after showcasing excellent performance in the field of higher education at the national level, now the University of Turbat has started a new chapter and set a new benchmark for bringing about improvement in the field of elementary education as well in this region.

