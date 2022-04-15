ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
Recorder Report 15 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
itara Energy Ltd #                 8-Apr-22     15-Apr-22                                  15-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                    8-Apr-22     16-Apr-22    NIL                           16-Apr-22
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                  8-Apr-22     16-Apr-22    NIL                           16-Apr-22
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd          11-Apr-22    18-Apr-22    200% (F),10% B    7-Apr-22    18-Apr-22
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd #            11-Apr-22    18-Apr-22                                  18-Apr-22
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd       12-Apr-22    18-Apr-22    NIL                           18-Apr-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnegyico PK Ltd.        12-Apr-22    18-Apr-22
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                       13-Apr-22    19-Apr-22    90% (F)          11-Apr-22    19-Apr-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                        15-Apr-22    19-Apr-22    1500% (F)        13-Apr-22    19-Apr-22
Shell Pakistan Ltd                 6-Apr-22     20-Apr-22    NIL                           20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                       13-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    NIL                           20-Apr-22
ZIL Ltd                            14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    NIL                           20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                 14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    130% (F)         12-Apr-22    20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd                14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    45% (F),10% B    12-Apr-22    21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd                15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    5% (F)           13-Apr-22    21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd        15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    NIL                           21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd.      15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    280% (F)         13-Apr-22    21-Apr-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. #    16-Apr-22    22-Apr-22                                  22-Apr-22
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    16-Apr-22    23-Apr-22    NIL                           23-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd        17-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    300% (F)         14-Apr-22    25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                  18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                           25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd            18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                           25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                        19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                           25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd                  19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                           25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd      19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    70% (F)          15-Apr-22    25-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                            19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% (F)          15-Apr-22    26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                    19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                           26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                   19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                           26-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                   19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                           26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                     19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    200% (F)         15-Apr-22    26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                           26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.      19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    65% (F)          15-Apr-22    26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd                20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% B            18-Apr-22    26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                           26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd        20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)         18-Apr-22    27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd        20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                           27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)                20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    6%               18-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd                        20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                           27-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd                        21-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                           27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd        14-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    12.5% (F)        12-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd              21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                   21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                        21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd #                   21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22                                  28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd       21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd                21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd             21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd        22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    20% (F)          20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
Century Insurance Company Ltd.     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    22.5% (F),
10% B                              20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    10% (F)          20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
Service Industries Ltd             22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    75% (F)          20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance Company Ltd..22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
East West Insurance Company Ltd.   22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd              22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd                       22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                           28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    15% (F)          20-Apr-22    28-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd                       22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    10% (F),
25% B                              20-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd #                22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                  29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                       22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    275% (F)         20-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                   22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)          20-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                        22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                           29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Ltd                        22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    20% (F),200% B   20-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd      23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)          21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd         23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3% (F),10% B     21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd #     23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                  29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd                23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                           29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                        23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                           29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd        23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                           29-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance
Company Ltd                        20-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B     18-Apr-22    30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #              24-Apr-22    30-Apr-22                                  30-Apr-22
Dadex Eternit Ltd #                10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                17-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                           17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)          3-05-2022   23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

