ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK imposes largest ever asset freeze on two Abramovich associates

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Britain on Thursday sanctioned two close associates of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying the men had been subjected to the largest asset freeze ever imposed by the government.

Chelsea Football Club director Eugene Tenenbaum and another Abramovich business associate, David Davidovich, were targeted.

Davidovich will also face a travel ban, meaning he will be refused the right to enter or remain in Britain.

Abramovich, a billionaire businessman, transferred two companies he controlled to Tenenbaum and Davidovich on the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported last month.

The government said it had imposed a freezing order on $10 billion worth of assets linked to the two men, who were being sanctioned for their close association with Abramovich, who was among several wealthy Russians added last month to British and European Union sanctions.

“We are tightening the ratchet on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

Russia sanctions could be eased with peace, guarantees: UK’s Truss

Abramovich has previously denied having close ties to Putin.

Asset transfers

On Feb. 24, Tenenbaum, a director of Chelsea who is described on the club website as one of Abramovich’s “closest associates”, took full control of Ervington Investments Limited, which invested in at least eight firms, including Russia’s top search engine Yandex.

Ervington has served as an investment vehicle for Abramovich for at least eight years. It was among investors who put $600 million into Yandex in 2020 and who put money into Via, a ride-sharing app.

Tenenbaum last month told Reuters his company had purchased Ervington Investments in compliance with all laws and regulations, because it is a company he has worked with for many years. The firm was transferred again last month to Davidovich.

Tenenbaum, 57, was born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union and has been on Chelsea’s board for 19 years. He was previously the head of corporate finance at Sibneft, a Russian oil company sold in 2006 by Abramovich.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to reach Davidovich immediately for comment.

Tenenbaum told Reuters last month that he did not agree with the way Abramovich has been publicly characterised and he hoped the sanctions imposed on him would be reassessed.

The British government said when it sanctioned Abramovich that he had been a close ally of Putin for decades.

Abramovich also moved another company, Norma Investments, to Davidovich on the first day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Norma owned stakes in renewable-fuel and biotech companies, according to corporate filings.

Britain was initially slower than the United States and the EU to impose sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February, but has been gradually stepping up following weeks of fighting.

The Royal Court of Jersey imposed a formal freezing order on $7 billion worth of assets linked to Abramovich on Thursday.

Abramovich had sought to sell Premier League soccer club Chelsea before he was sanctioned, but that process was taken out of his hands by the British government after his finances were blacklisted.

Vladimir Putin British government Soviet Union Roman Abramovich Russia's invasion of Ukraine Chelsea owner billionaire businessman

Comments

1000 characters

UK imposes largest ever asset freeze on two Abramovich associates

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

SBP's reserves fall another $470mn, now stand at $10.85bn

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

Resignations of 123 PTI legislators accepted by acting NA speaker: Farrukh Habib

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable on weak demand

System generating 50pc less electricity

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Read more stories