ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US consumer mood brightens in early April, survey shows

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

US consumer sentiment rebounded unexpectedly in early April from a decade low with the strong job market lifting the outlook for wage growth and a fall in gasoline prices from the previous month’s record high helping to cap expectations for a further acceleration in inflation, a survey showed on Thursday.

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 65.7 on a preliminary basis this month from a final reading of 59.4 in March, which had been the lowest since 2011. That topped expectations for a reading of 59, according to a Reuters poll of economists, and helped snap a skid of three consecutive monthly declines.

The increase came almost entirely from a jump in the expectations index to 64.1 on a preliminary basis from a March final level of 54.3. Assessments of current conditions were little changed.

US consumer prices increase most in 16-1/2 years in March

Consumers’ estimates for the rate of inflation over the next year were unchanged at 5.4%, which is the highest since 1981 and signals that consumers have some faith that measured inflation will recede from a four-decade high of 8.5% hit in March. And, for a third straight month, they estimated inflation over the next five years at 3.0%.

The US Federal Reserve last month lifted interest rates for the first time since 2018 and officials there have signalled an aggressive campaign of rate hikes in the months ahead to rein in inflation.

The improvement in expectations was powered by a 29.4% jump in the economic outlook for the year ahead and a 17.2% increase in personal financial expectations, survey Director Richard Curtin said in a statement.

“A strong labor market bolstered wage expectations among consumers under age 45 to 5.3% - the largest expected gain in more than three decades, since April 1990,” Curtin said.

He also said consumers estimated a negligible change in gas prices in the year ahead after the previous month’s prediction that they would rise by nearly 50 cents a gallon a year out.

Gas prices have dropped by more than 25 cents a gallon after hitting a record $4.33 in early March, according to AAA.

US economy USA GDP US consumer prices

Comments

1000 characters

US consumer mood brightens in early April, survey shows

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

SBP's reserves fall another $470mn, now stand at $10.85bn

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

Resignations of 123 PTI legislators accepted by acting NA speaker: Farrukh Habib

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable on weak demand

System generating 50pc less electricity

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Read more stories