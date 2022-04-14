ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

AFP 14 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland rearranged following the Russian invasion will take place on June 1, world governing body FIFA announced on Thursday.

The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year’s finals in Qatar.

FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine with the support of Wales, Scotland and Austria, who the Welsh eventually beat in their play-off.

That same day FIFA also announced that Poland, who were due to face Russia in their play-off, had received a bye and would face the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic on March 29.

Poland ultimately qualified for the finals beating Sweden.

Russia had been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions “until further notice” by FIFA and UEFA.

The World Cup finals take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

World Cup FIFA Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland on June 1: FIFA

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

SBP's reserves fall another $470mn, now stand at $10.85bn

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

Resignations of 123 PTI legislators accepted by acting NA speaker: Farrukh Habib

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable on weak demand

System generating 50pc less electricity

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Read more stories