ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Pakistan

Resignations of 123 PTI legislators accepted by acting NA speaker: Farrukh Habib

  • National Assembly secretariat issue notification confirming the development
BR Web Desk 14 Apr, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib confirmed on Thursday that resignations of 123 lawmakers of his party had been accepted by the acting speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri.

"The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification in this regard," he tweeted.

Habib further said that after the resignations of his party's lawmakers, general elections had become inevitable in the country.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan appreciated Pakistan PTI lawmakers for resigning from the National Assembly.

"Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Speaker Qasim Suri," Khan said in a tweet.

Khan added that his party was standing firm for a sovereign Pakistan against "US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted and on bail - the ultimate insult to any self-respecting independent nation."

Last week, PTI had filed a reference to de-seat its lawmakers for allegedly joining the opposition's efforts to remove Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

Earlier, PTI had issued show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly assisting the opposition parties in their efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

PTI files reference against dissident lawmakers

The notices were signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar and gave seven days' time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran.

The notice had said that as per article 63 (1) (A), lawmakers were bound to implement the party policy.

Notices were served to Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

Other lawmakers included Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and Aamir Talal Gopang.

The issued show-cause notices had mentioned that in case the lawmakers failed to reply, legal action will be initiated against them.

PTI Imran Khan Farrukh Habib National Assembly session

