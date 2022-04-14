Resignations of 123 PTI legislators accepted by acting NA speaker: Farrukh Habib

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib confirmed on Thursday that resignations of 123 lawmakers of his party had been accepted by the acting speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri.

"The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification in this regard," he tweeted.

Habib further said that after the resignations of his party's lawmakers, general elections had become inevitable in the country.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan appreciated Pakistan PTI lawmakers for resigning from the National Assembly.

"Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Speaker Qasim Suri," Khan said in a tweet.

Khan added that his party was standing firm for a sovereign Pakistan against "US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted and on bail - the ultimate insult to any self-respecting independent nation."

Last week, PTI had filed a reference to de-seat its lawmakers for allegedly joining the opposition's efforts to remove Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

Earlier, PTI had issued show-cause notices to 14 of its dissident lawmakers for allegedly assisting the opposition parties in their efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

PTI files reference against dissident lawmakers

The notices were signed by PTI's secretary-general Asad Umar and gave seven days' time to lawmakers to respond to PM Imran.

The notice had said that as per article 63 (1) (A), lawmakers were bound to implement the party policy.

Notices were served to Noor Alam Khan, Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Raja Riaz Ahmed and Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

Other lawmakers included Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Khawja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan and Aamir Talal Gopang.

The issued show-cause notices had mentioned that in case the lawmakers failed to reply, legal action will be initiated against them.