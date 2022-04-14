ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.36%)
ASL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.27%)
BOP 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (16.21%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.16%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.1%)
GTECH 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.8%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.46%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.06%)
PACE 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.34%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.19%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.84%)
PTC 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TPL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
TREET 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.15%)
TRG 87.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WAVES 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
YOUW 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.57%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 18,047 Increased By 439.4 (2.5%)
KSE100 46,484 Increased By 318.9 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,900 Increased By 135.4 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fitch revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

Ratings agency Fitch revised its outlook on Saudi Arabia to “positive” from “stable” on Thursday, citing improvements in the country’s sovereign balance sheet given higher oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia expects to post its first budget surplus in nearly a decade this year by keeping a tight rein on its budget while revenues roll in, boosted by higher crude prices, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in December.

The kingdom has increasingly relied on its $450 billion sovereign wealth fund, the PIF, and other state entities to drive an ambitious spending push - leaving the government’s books relatively clear while freeing it to raise debt if needed.

S&P last month also raised Saudi Arabia’s outlook to positive from stable.

“Government debt/GDP and sovereign net foreign assets (SNFA) will remain considerably stronger than the ‘A’ median, even as these metrics weaken mildly after 2022 as oil prices trend lower offsetting further gradual budgetary reforms,” Fitch said.

The Saudi government plans to keep its debt stock unchanged this year, with new issues used mostly to refinance maturing debt rather than to support the budget.

Jadaan said in December: “In total, actually the numbers are higher than what we used to spend, but the scope is a lot bigger.”

The kingdom expects 7.4% GDP growth this year after the economy rose 3.2% last year as oil prices rose and it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact. GDP had contracted 4.1% in 2020.

Ratings agency Fitch Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy

Comments

1000 characters

Fitch revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Highest-ever monthly figure: workers' remittances in March hit $2.81bn

SBP's reserves fall another $470mn, now stand at $10.85bn

US sees prosperous Pakistan as essential for interests of both countries: Blinken

Rupee continues to enjoy upward ride, appreciates for fifth consecutive session

Resignations of 123 PTI legislators accepted by acting NA speaker: Farrukh Habib

Peshawar Mor to Islamabad Airport: PM orders inquiry into metro bus project delay

System generating 50pc less electricity

Positivity returns, KSE-100 jumps 319 points

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion

Oil prices fall as market weighs mixed supply signals

Read more stories