Pakistan

PM Shehbaz welcomes Indian Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan

  • Premier says Baisakhi festival remains a sign of hope, renewal, and growth
BR Web Desk | APP 14 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations.

“I welcome all the Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi,” the premier tweeted.

The prime minister said the Punjabi festival symbolized much more than merely the start of the harvesting season.

“It is a sign of hope, renewal, and growth. Congratulations to all those celebrating this spring festival,” the tweet added.

Over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Tuesday from the Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival that started on Wednesday.

The main festival ceremony is being held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal on Thursday.

After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the pilgrims would also visit Nankana Sahib and other places.

