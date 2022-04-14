ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.89%)
BOP 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.05%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.55%)
GGL 20.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.43%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.07%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.2%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.55%)
PACE 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.7%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
TPLP 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.16%)
TREET 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
TRG 86.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
WAVES 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.21%)
BR100 4,661 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 17,564 Decreased By -43.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 17,740 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar falls as US yield rally stops for breath

Reuters 14 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: The dollar lost ground against most major peers on Thursday, falling from two year peak hit overnight, as US yields paused their march higher after US data released earlier in the week showed inflation lower than some analysts had feared.

Even the battered yen had some respite, making a small recovery from a 20-year low hit overnight, though analysts reckoned the yen’s tone remained weak.

Otherwise, investors were awaiting a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, to see whether it was as hawkish as some of its global peers, after a spate of rate increases in recent days.

The euro rose 0.2% on Wednesday ahead of the meeting, to $1.0911, and sterling gained 0.1% to a one week high of $1.3141, both extending larger gains made in the previous session.

“Today’s focus will be the ECB meeting, and we’re looking for a relatively hawkish outcome, so that might give a bit of support to euro in the near-term. We’re seeing this $1.08-1.10 range being where euro-dollar seems to be settling for now,” said Mitul Kotecha, a senior currency strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was down 0.17% at 99.670, compared to Wednesday’s intraday peak of 100.52, its highest since May 2020.

“At the beginning of the week I was saying everything followed from the ongoing grind higher in US yields, equities were off, the dollar was soaring, and now because of what’s happening in Treasuries, everything has reversed,” said Ray Attrill global head of FX strategy at National Bank of Australia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.6693%. It rose steadily earlier this month - driven by expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening to combat inflation - and reached as high as 2.836% on Tuesday, ahead of US inflation figures.

However, while high, these were not quite as bad as some had feared, which observers said caused yields to pause.

Yen drops to 20-year low against dollar

The two year yield was also lower at 2.3218%.

Other central banks reinforced the hawkish global mood ahead of the ECB meeting. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea, surprised markets with a rate hike, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore also tightened policy.

The Singapore dollar gained about 0.5% to a one week high on the dollar after the move. The Korean won was little moved.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of New Zealand both raised rates by 50 basis points, the largest hike for each in around 20 years.

The pause in yields meant the Japanese yen managed a small recovery in US trade which continued into early Asia. It was last at 125.37 per dollar, having fallen to a 20 year low of 126.31 on Wednesday.

More than three-quarters of Japanese firms say the yen has declined to point of being detrimental to their business, a Reuters poll found, with almost half of companies expecting a hit to earnings.

“Now that we’ve broken sustainably through 125, we could see 130 being targeted. But in the near-term, with US yields coming off a bit, I think we’ll see some consolidation,” said Kotecha.

“Ultimately, I think we still see US yields moving higher, meaning dollar-yen continues to move higher.”

US Dollar (USD) Dollar US yields

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar falls as US yield rally stops for breath

KCR, other projects: PM briefed about Sindh’s approach

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Rupee-dollar value can be stable with right economic direction: Ishaq Dar

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Read more stories