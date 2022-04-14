ANL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
AVN 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.03%)
BOP 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.05%)
GGGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
GGL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
GTECH 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.63%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.63%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PACE 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.89%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.22%)
BR30 17,552 Decreased By -54.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 46,087 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,732 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
IMF unveils new trust to help ‘vulnerable’ countries

AFP 14 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The IMF plans to raise at least $45 billion for a new trust to help “low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries” cope with protracted challenges like pandemics and climate change, it announced Wednesday.

The Washington-based crisis lender’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) will come into effect May 1, and is in addition to a $650 billion boost to reserve assets called Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocated earlier this year.

“As the world is confronting consecutive global shocks, we must not lose sight of the critical actions needed today to ensure longer-term resilience and sustainability,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement announcing the new trust.

She added that the goal of the trust is to redistribute funds from wealthier countries to more vulnerable ones as members look to support global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around three-quarters of the IMF’s 190 members will be eligible to borrow from the new tool, it estimates.

First proposed last year, the RST will offer extended repayment periods, with a 20-year maturity and 10-year grace period.

IMF hopes to mobilize $45bn for new trust to aid broader range of countries

In order to access the money, member countries will need “a package of high-quality policy measures,” have sustainable debt and “adequate capacity to repay,” the IMF said.

It added that the trust will require close collaboration with the World Bank and other international financial institutions.

“The RST will amplify the impact of the US$650 billion SDR allocation implemented last year by chaneling resources from economically stronger members to countries where the needs are greatest,” said Georgieva.

The increase was the biggest ever for SDRs, which are international reserve assets that aid governments in protecting their financial reserves against global currency fluctuations and also help the IMF calculate loans and interest rates.

IMF SDR RST

